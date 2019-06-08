Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six on Tirumala pilgrimage killed as car rams lorry

 Six people were killed and four severely injured when their car rammed into a lorry from the rear at Guruvaraju Palli near Renigunta in the wee hours of Friday.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Six people were killed and four severely injured when their car rammed into a lorry from the rear at Guruvaraju Palli near Renigunta in the wee hours of Friday. Five were killed on the spot, while one succumbed to the injuries in a hospital. The cause of the accident was reportedly due to the heavy vehicle suddenly stopping without giving any hint to the motorists behind it, police said.  

“The victims were members of two families who were on their way to Tirumala from Guntur. At Guravaraju Palli, the lorry in front of them applied sudden brakes giving very little time to the driver of the four wheeler to react. Due to the impact, five people, including the driver, were killed on the spot,” said Renigunta (Urban) CI G Siva Ramudu. 

The deceased were identified as P Ankaiah (70), P Gopi (38), P Padmavathi (34), T Vijaya Bharathi (36), T Chennakesava Reddy (13), M Premraj (23) and T Vijay Bharathi. All of them were residents of Orvakallu in Bellamkonda mandal of Guntur district. The driver was taken into police custody.

