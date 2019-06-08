TDP will be constructive in its role, says Ayyanna Patrudu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday said the party will not remain silent if the actions of the State government were against people’s interests. The yellow party would play a constructive role as the Opposition in the Assembly, he added.

Patrudu said TD was not in a hurry to criticise the new government. Stating that the people had given mandate to the YSRC, he said they would observe its rule for some time before making any comments. He said the TDP will extend an olive branch to the government in implementing good programmes.