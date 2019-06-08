Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms to lash Andhra in next 24 hours, hot reign to continue till monsoon

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region over the next 24 hours. 

Published: 08th June 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

lightning1111304

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region over the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in Rayalaseema districts on Friday. However, the daytime temperatures across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions soared above 40 degree Celsius. 

Weathermen stated that South West Monsoon is likely to touch the State by June 10-11. Till then, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail across the State. Thunderstorm with lightning struck over isolated places of districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions on Friday. 

Several districts experienced cool winds and thundershowers in the evening. According to the recordings of the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Kowthalam in Kurnool district received highest rainfall at 4.3 cm. The Rayalaseema districts are likely to witness pre-monsoon showers also on Saturday. 

IMD issued warnings that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning are likely over isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Saturday. Meanwhile, temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius were recorded on Friday. The maximum temperature was recorded at Tirupati at 43.6 degree Celsius.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp