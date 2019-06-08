Thunderstorms to lash Andhra in next 24 hours, hot reign to continue till monsoon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region over the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in Rayalaseema districts on Friday. However, the daytime temperatures across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions soared above 40 degree Celsius.

Weathermen stated that South West Monsoon is likely to touch the State by June 10-11. Till then, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail across the State. Thunderstorm with lightning struck over isolated places of districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions on Friday.

Several districts experienced cool winds and thundershowers in the evening. According to the recordings of the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Kowthalam in Kurnool district received highest rainfall at 4.3 cm. The Rayalaseema districts are likely to witness pre-monsoon showers also on Saturday.

IMD issued warnings that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning are likely over isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Saturday. Meanwhile, temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius were recorded on Friday. The maximum temperature was recorded at Tirupati at 43.6 degree Celsius.