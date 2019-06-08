Two killed, five injured in freak road accident

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were killed and five others suffered injuries after a speeding car rammed a road divider, flew into the air and hit another car coming from the opposite direction on NH-16 near Kaza toll plaza in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district on Friday.According to Mangalagiri Rural CI P Surendra Babu, Sandeep (25) died on the spot and Gottipati Vandana Chowdary (21) died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guntur.

Vandana, a final year MBBS student at Katuri Medical College, was a resident of Chimakurthy in Prakasam district, while Sandeep was working as a software analyst at YV Rao Hospital in Vijayawada. The bodies were shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for postmortem. The accident took place when Sandeep’s car hit the other car in which Sk Saida, Salma, Feroz, Wahid and another person were going to Hailand in Mangalagiri. All the five injured are residents of Nallacheruvu in Guntur. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital.

Police informed the relatives of the victims about the accident. A case has been registered and investigation is on. According to preliminary investigation, Sandeep despite fracturing his right hand a few days ago, drove the car from Vijayawada to Katuru to drop his younger sister’s friend Vandana at Katuri Medical College.