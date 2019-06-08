Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two killed, five injured in freak road accident

Police informed the relatives of the victims about the accident.

Published: 08th June 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of two cars which collided with each other near Kaza toll plaza in Guntur district on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were killed and five others suffered injuries after a speeding car rammed a road divider, flew into the air and hit another car coming from the opposite direction on NH-16 near Kaza toll plaza in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district on Friday.According to Mangalagiri Rural CI P Surendra Babu, Sandeep (25) died on the spot and Gottipati Vandana Chowdary (21) died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guntur.

Vandana, a final year MBBS student at Katuri Medical College, was a resident of Chimakurthy in Prakasam district, while Sandeep was working as a software analyst at YV Rao Hospital in Vijayawada. The bodies were shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for postmortem.  The accident took place when Sandeep’s car hit the other car in which Sk Saida, Salma, Feroz, Wahid and another person were going to Hailand in Mangalagiri. All the five injured are residents of Nallacheruvu in Guntur. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital.

Police informed the relatives of the victims about the accident. A case has been registered and investigation is on. According to preliminary investigation, Sandeep despite fracturing his right hand a few days ago, drove the car from Vijayawada to Katuru to drop his younger sister’s friend Vandana at Katuri Medical College. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp