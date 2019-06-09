Home States Andhra Pradesh

3000 police personnel on security duty in Tirupati ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit

Tirupati Urban District Police SP said that 3,000 police personnel had been deployed for security duty during the visit of PM Modi.

Andhra Police personnel deployed on security duty.

Andhra Police personnel deployed on security duty. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Urban District Police SP K K N Anburajan on Saturday said that 3,000 police personnel had been deployed for security duty during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor ESL Narasimhan to the temple town on June 9.

They included three SPs, seven Additional SPs, 33 DSPs, 77 CIs, 146 SIs, 697 ASIs and Head Constables, 1,054 police constables, 148 women police constables, 200 persons from Armed Reserve Force and APSP, 300 Special Police Personnel and 50 Greyhounds persons.

