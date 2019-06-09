Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan seeks officials’ help to fulfil poll promises

CM Jagan has sought wholehearted cooperation of the bureaucrats to fulfil the promises made in the YSRC manifesto.

Published: 09th June 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Explaining his priorities loud and clear, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought wholehearted cooperation of the bureaucrats to fulfil the promises made in the YSR Congress manifesto.

“People elected this government with utmost trust. The dream of the government will be realised with your cooperation. I have full confidence in you. We should bring a change in the administration. We should work together like a family to fulfil the poll promises before going for the 2024 elections,’’ the Chief Minister said during a meeting with heads of departments, secretaries and senior officials after assuming office at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Saturday.

The Chief Minister appealed to the officials to save money by eliminating corruption and reducing unnecessary expenditure.

