Andhra CM Jagan seeks officials’ help to fulfil poll promises

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Explaining his priorities loud and clear, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought wholehearted cooperation of the bureaucrats to fulfil the promises made in the YSR Congress manifesto.

“People elected this government with utmost trust. The dream of the government will be realised with your cooperation. I have full confidence in you. We should bring a change in the administration. We should work together like a family to fulfil the poll promises before going for the 2024 elections,’’ the Chief Minister said during a meeting with heads of departments, secretaries and senior officials after assuming office at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Saturday.

The Chief Minister appealed to the officials to save money by eliminating corruption and reducing unnecessary expenditure.