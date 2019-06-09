Andhra police rescue 233 child labourers that include 130 girls

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Girls more than boys seemed to be forced into child labour by parents. In a raid conducted by the child protection officials in association with line departments at Ichchapuram mandal a few days ago, about 15 child labourers, including 14 girls, were rescued from several shops.

According to the official records, about 26 child labourers, including 10 girls, were rescued on June 1, while 14, including 10 girls, were rescued on the June 3. Similarly, eight children, including four girls, were rescued on June 4, 16, including nine girls on June 6 and 15 child labourers, including 14 girls, were rescued on June 7.

“We booked four cases against the guilty shop owners and served notices on others from where the children were rescued and handed them over to their parents. The children and their parents were also produced before the child welfare committee. During the drive, we are covering two mandals daily,” District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) Child Protection Officer I Laxmu Naidu said.

This apart, as many as 154 children, including 83 girls, have been rescued in the drive conducted from May 11 to 27 in the district. “We conducted raids on the shops and business points along the national highway 16 (NH-16) in May,” he said.

Under the ‘State action month against child labour’, DCPU officials have been conducting special drives with the support of police.

The drive, which begins on the first day of every month, will continue until this month-end. As many as 79 child labourers — 41 girls and 39 boys have been rescued so far across the district.

Out of 154 children who were rescued in May, “we admitted around 23 in government-run Bala Sadans, while 11 were admitted in childcare institutes, run by various voluntary organisations”, Naidu added.

He said more than 50 children were found to be school dropouts, they were handed over to the Sarva Siksha Abhayan officials.

Education, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), National Child Labour Project (NCLP) officials also took part in the drive.