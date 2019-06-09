Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has 11 ministers in 41-50 age group

With CM Jagan giving priority to new faces who make up to 19 of the 25 ministers, number of ministers in the 41-50 age group is 11.

New Andhra ministers share a light moment at Secretariat in Velagapudi.

New Andhra ministers share a light moment at Secretariat in Velagapudi.

VIJAYAWADA: The youngest member in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet is 33-year-old Pamula Pushpa Sreevani and the oldest is 69-year-old Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose. While majority of the ministers in the 25-member strong cabinet are between 41 and 50 years of age, seven are in the age group of 51 and 60. Five are more than 60 years old.

Both Deputy CM Pushpa Sreevani, who holds the Tribal Welfare portfolio, and Subhash Chandra Bose are BSc graduates. Apart from Pushpa Sreevani, the only minister in below 40 category is P Anil Kumar Yadav from Nellore district. Anil is a BDS graduate.

With Jagan giving priority to new faces (first timers who make up to 19 of the 25 ministers), number of ministers in the 41-50 age group is 11. Prominent among them are Kurasala Kannababu (Agriculture), Kodali Nani (Civil Supplies), Vellampalli Srinivas (Endowments) and Audimulapu Suresh (Education).
Nani is the only second minister from Gudivada Assembly constituency in Krishna district. More than 25 years ago, Congress MLA Katari Eshwar Kumar, served in the cabinet as a minister, and since then not a single elected member made it into the successive cabinets.

Meanwhile, when it comes to educational qualification, Audimulapu Suresh (Education Minister), who holds a MA degree and a PhD in Sociology, is one of the most qualified ministers. He joined politics after resigning from his Railways job. Similarly, senior minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (PR&RD) completed his MA and PhD in Sociology.A good number of ministers hold MSc, BE and BSc degrees or are simple graduates.

