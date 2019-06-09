Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre will extend full cooperation to Andhra: PM Modi to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tirupati

Modi, who reached the temple-town of Tirupati from Colombo at the end of a two-day two-nation visit, addressed a thanks-giving public meeting organized by the Andhra Pradesh BJP at Renigunta.

Published: 09th June 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi, Jagan Mohan Reddy

PM Modi, CM Jagan Moahn Reddy at the Balaji temple in Tirupati. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

TIRUPATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that increased aspirations and expectations of people as reflected in the recent general elections verdict-- were a guarantee for making India brighter.

"Given the huge mandate we got, some people think expectations and aspirations (on the government) have increased. They also wonder what can Modi do. We should see it as a great opportunity. I see it as a guarantee for a brighter India," the Prime Minister observed.

Modi, who reached the temple-town of Tirupati from Colombo at the end of a two-day two-nation visit, addressed a thanks-giving public meeting organized by the Andhra Pradesh BJP at Renigunta.

Noting that strong governments were formed at the Centre as well as in Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister wished the state would surge ahead on the development path under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

"AP has infinite possibilities for growth. We will fully extend all co-operation from the Centre for the development of the state," the Prime Minister assured.

"It can move forward towards becoming a new AP under Jaganmohan Reddy. The states and Centre should work together. Then we can make a New India," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he has confidence in 130 crore Indians.

"With their contribution and support, I am confident we can give a new direction to the country," he said

Two good occasions beckoned the country in the near future, Modi pointed out, referring to the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in October 2019 and the 75th anniversary of the nation's Independence in 2022.

"If every one of the 130 crore Indians takes one step forward, the country too will go that many steps ahead," Modi said.

He sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara to realize the dreams of 130 crore people of India and said the states and the Centre should work together towards this and create a New India.

"If that happens, I am sure we will succeed in right earnest and prosper," the Prime Minister added.

Taking an indirect dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Modi said some people could not still come out of the election hangover.

"For us, it is over. Our focus now is entirely on the development and people's welfare," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Modi Tirupati Visit Andhra Pradesh BJP

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • sachin
    Will the state be given special status or not is the moot question. That should be answered. Isnt it ? Else everything will be a motherhood statement without any meaning or accountability?
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp