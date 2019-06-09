Andhra man arrested for robbing customers posing as bank staffer, Rs 80,000 recovered

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Suryaprakasa Rao waited at the bank for Meeravalli to return, but he did not turn up.

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Seetanagaram police arrested a man for posing as a bank employee to rob customers and recovered Rs 80,000 from him. Speaking to the media at Seetanagaram police station on Saturday, Korukonda DSP Rajendrakumar said that accused Sk Nagur Meeravalli (30), a habitual offender from Pasivedala in Kovvur mandal of West Godavari district, was arrested from the State Bank of India (SBI) branch of Seetanagaram on Friday.

The DSP said that on May 29, when Yarra Suryaprakasa Rao of Kunavaram visited the Seetanagaram branch of SBI to clear his farm loan, Meeravalli took `20,000 from him and assured him of getting the work done on his behalf.

Suryaprakasa Rao waited at the bank for Meeravalli to return, but he did not turn up. When Suryaprakasa Rao enquired at the bank, he was told that Meeravalli is not a bank employee. Following which, Suryaprakasa Rao lodged a complaint with the police.

Cops identified Meeravalli by checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the branch. The accused again showed up at the same branch on June 7 and was taken into custody.Meeravalli had duped people of `1.74 lakh at several banks in Kakinada, Mandapeta, Pasalapudi, Kesavaram, Indukurupeta, Kadiyam and other areas in the district. He was sent to judicial remand. Further investigation is on.

