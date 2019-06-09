Mystery shrouds death of two Andhra youths

By Express News Service

ELURU: Two youths were found dead under suspicious circumstances near a degree college in Pentapadu on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Polimati Mahesh (22) and Junjuri Madhubabu (23) of Kasipadu village.

The duo who went out on a motorcycle on Friday night did not return home. On Saturday morning, their bodies were found near a degree college and their motorcycle was parked a few metres away.

The kin of the deceased said that some miscreants might have beaten them to death. Police registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the bodies to the Tadepalligudem GGH for postmortem.