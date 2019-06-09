Nellore police nab 92 people for 'open' boozing during surprise raids

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The district police have conducted surprise raids at various places in all sub-divisions against the consumption of liquor in open spaces and nabbed 92 persons late on Friday. The police have also booked 72 cases against them.

According to Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi, instructions were issued to station house officers, circle inspectors and sub-divisional police officers to conduct special raids on consumption of liquor in open spaces, school grounds, parks, bridges and other places which are prone to public drinking.