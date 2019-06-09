Tirupati is all set for PM Narendra Modi’s visit today

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Elaborate arrangements were made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tirupati on Sunday. This is the first time that Narendra Modi is visiting the temple town after being sworn in the Prime Minister for a second term.

BJP State leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that the PM is scheduled to arrive at Renigunta Airport by 4.30 p.m on the same day. He said that Narendra Modi will participate in a public meeting organised by the party leaders at Carbon Cell Company Grounds at Renigunta.

Bhanuprakash Reddy said that BJP Andhra Pradesh president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, party Telangana president Dr K Lakshman, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar, party official spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao will attend the meeting.

The BJP leader said that they were putting in all efforts to mobilise people in large numbers for the meeting. He refused to reveal the number.

The Prime Minister’s meeting venue, Carbon Cell Company grounds, is full of BJP flags and banners. Party leaders are busy in fine-tuning the arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

District Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta inspected the venue and gave instructions to the officials concerned.

Tirupati Urban Police district SP K K N Anburajan reviewed the arrangements with the officials.

According to official sources, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Governor ESL Narasimhan, would receive the Prime Minister upon his arrival at the Renigunta Airport.

Venue

Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta inspected the venue and gave instructions to the officials concerned. Tirupati Urban SP K K N Anburajan reviewed the arrangements.