Home States Andhra Pradesh

Varsities must develop rural areas, says Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech International Limited

Krishna Ella urged the university management to identify the issues of people living in the vicinity of the universities and provide technological support.

Published: 09th June 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna Ella ,chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech International Limited

Krishna Ella ,Chairman and MD, Bharat Biotech International Limited (Photo | Biotech4India Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bharat Biotech International Limited chairman and managing director Krishna Ella advised Vignan University management to start a veterinary college in the campus to help farmers increase their earnings through animal husbandry and aquaculture.

Speaking at a conference on ‘planning and monitoring’ at Vadlamudi village in Chebrolu Mandal in Guntur district on Saturday, Ella suggested that the university management conduct research on improving artificial intelligence to provide technological support to the farmers for rearing goats and shrimp cultivation with help of a veterinary college.

The CMD urged the university management to identify the issues of people living in the vicinity of the universities and provide technological support accordingly. Ella said, “Rural areas in the country would rapidly develop if the universities conduct research on providing technological support to develop the rural residents living near the university campuses.”

He appreciated Vignan University faculty for imparting six months of training to entrepreneurs.
KIMS-Saveera Hospitals chairman Dr Y Venkatarami Reddy, university chairman Lavu Rathaiah, chancellor Dr K Rama Murthy Naidu and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Universities Krishna Ella Bharat Biotech International Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp