Varsities must develop rural areas, says Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech International Limited

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bharat Biotech International Limited chairman and managing director Krishna Ella advised Vignan University management to start a veterinary college in the campus to help farmers increase their earnings through animal husbandry and aquaculture.

Speaking at a conference on ‘planning and monitoring’ at Vadlamudi village in Chebrolu Mandal in Guntur district on Saturday, Ella suggested that the university management conduct research on improving artificial intelligence to provide technological support to the farmers for rearing goats and shrimp cultivation with help of a veterinary college.

The CMD urged the university management to identify the issues of people living in the vicinity of the universities and provide technological support accordingly. Ella said, “Rural areas in the country would rapidly develop if the universities conduct research on providing technological support to develop the rural residents living near the university campuses.”

He appreciated Vignan University faculty for imparting six months of training to entrepreneurs.

KIMS-Saveera Hospitals chairman Dr Y Venkatarami Reddy, university chairman Lavu Rathaiah, chancellor Dr K Rama Murthy Naidu and others were present.