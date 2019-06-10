Home States Andhra Pradesh

AgriGold scam: Victims to meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan seeking justice

On the occasion, AP CM Jagan came down heavily on former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and called him an opportunist.

Published: 10th June 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association (AGCAWA) have decided to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to keep his poll promise of helping the depositors of the scam-hit company.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, AGCAWA honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao expressed confidence that the Chief Minister will take steps to auction the properties of AgriGold Group and return money to the victims. He said around 19.52 lakh customers in the State are waiting for their deposits. “More than 150 people committed suicide,” said Nageswara Rao.

On the occasion, he came down heavily on former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and called him an opportunist. “With just two months before the elections, the State government headed by Naidu in February released a Government Order (GO) in a hurry. It allocated Rs 250 crore to provide solace to the AgriGold depositors who have deposited Rs 10,000 and below.

“To gain political brownie points ahead of the elections, Naidu issued the GO. However, no depositor in the State received a rupee from the government in five years,” he lamented. Nageshwar Rao hopes that the High Court will expedite the auctioning process and distributes money to the victims at the earliest.

