Andhra: Mystery behind missing man unravelled; body found buried in backyard of house

While the police and relatives were in the dark about the whereabouts of the man, it was actually the adopted son himself who spilt the beans high on booze.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The mystery behind a 55-year person 'missing' for the past two months was finally unravelled on Monday with the police tracing his dead body in the backyard of his residence. Police said the man was killed allegedly by his adopted son and his body was buried in the premises of the house.

Police and relatives were actually in the dark about the whereabouts of the man, who went missing from the second week of April, and it was the adopted son himself who spilt the beans high on booze.

The deceased Gopireddy Eswara Rao was residing along with his wife Lakshmi and adopted son Kumar at Burma Colony in Timmapur of Kakinada Rurali in East Godavari district. After marrying away his three daughters, Eswara Rao adopted Kumar a few years ago so that he would take care of them in their old age. 

After Eswara Rao went missing from the second week of April, the family members on April 17 lodged a complaint with the local Timmapur police seeking help to trace the 55-year-old.

Even as there was no progress in the case, Kumar had a party with his friends on Sunday night and high on alcohol, he told his friends that there is no use of searching for his father as he had killed him and buried the dead body in the premises of the house. The shocked friends informed the police on Monday who reached the residence of Kumar. Noticing the police, Kumar consumed pesticide and was shifted to hospital where he is being treated in ICU.

Police identified the place where Eswara Rao's body was buried. The body will be exhumed and a post-mortem will be held there itself by forensic doctors, the police said adding they are yet to probe the reasons behind the killing. It is suspected that Kumar might had killed his father for usurping the property.

