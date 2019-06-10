Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association to strive for welfare of employees

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Employees met at Rangaraya Medical College Auditorium here on Sunday under the banner of Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) to better safeguard their interests.

Speaking at the meeting, APGEA State president K Rama Suryanarayana alleged that the Joint Action Committee and APNGO State leader P Ashok Babu had changed the employees’ mindset and misled them. Another leader Bopparaju Venkateswarlu was also following in the footsteps of Ashok Babu without doing anything for the welfare of employees, he said.

APGEA State general secretary G Akskar Rao criticised Ashok Babu who was elected as a TDP MLC, for ignoring the welfare of employees. The APGEA is committed to safeguarding the interests of employees, he said.