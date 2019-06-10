Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association to strive for welfare of employees

APGEA State president K Rama Suryanarayana alleged that the JAC and APNGO State leader P Ashok Babu had changed the employees’ mindset and misled them.

Published: 10th June 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association

For representational purposes (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Employees met at Rangaraya Medical College Auditorium here on Sunday under the banner of Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) to better safeguard their interests.

Speaking at the meeting, APGEA State president K Rama Suryanarayana alleged that the Joint Action Committee and APNGO State leader P Ashok Babu had changed the employees’ mindset and misled them. Another leader Bopparaju Venkateswarlu was also following in the footsteps of Ashok Babu without doing anything for the welfare of employees, he said.

ALSO READ: APSRTC merger with government on cards after Jagan takes charge as Andhra Pradesh CM

APGEA State general secretary G Akskar Rao criticised Ashok Babu who was elected as a TDP MLC, for ignoring the welfare of employees. The APGEA is committed to safeguarding the interests of employees, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association APGEA JAC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp