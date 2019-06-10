Andhra Pradesh government hospitals save 30 per cent on power bills by tapping solar energy

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The green hospital concept, which was introduced in some major government hospitals in Visakhapatnam, to reduce power consumption bore fruit. After setting up solar panels in the King George Hospital (KGH), (VGH), Mental Care, ENT, Chest and VIMS hospitals, they could meet 20 to 30 per cent of energy needs from solar power.

For instance, the KGH with thousands of patients and huge use of power, after the introduction of solar panels, it is able to save one-third on the regular power bill every month.

“We are making excessive use of air conditioners in summer. Previous months witnessed less consumption of electricity. KGH now has 220 kW capacity solar panels at Super Speciality Block and 50 kw capacity at Ortho Block.

"At least 30 per cent in power bills (Rs10-15 lakh) of the total Rs 35-40 lakh are saved every month due to solar power. In the future, we shall plan more use of solar power in various departments, helping power consumption to come down to 60 per cent,” said Sastry, CS RMO of the KGH.

This is a project introduced by the State government six months ago at all the major government hospitals where power consumption is heavy. While the hospitals pay Rs 7.72 per unit, after setting up solar panels the hospitals are paying Rs 3.94 per unit. The hospitals which have empty space on the terrace are used for setting up solar panels.

The project taken up by a solar energy company will be maintaining solar power projects at the hospitals for 25 years and later the hospitals will manage them on their own.

Among the seven hospitals, the Chest hospital has 678 solar modules of 220 kilowatt capacity, the VIMS has 678 solar panels of 220 kW capacity with a budget of Rs 132 crores, the Mental Care Hospital has solar panels with a capacity of 136 kW, the ENT 100 kW capacity, KGH 270 kW, Anakapalle Area Hospital 120 kW and Narsipatnam Area Hospital has 120 kW capacity solar panels.

According to hospital authorities, panels are set up on the vacant terrace areas of the hospital buildings. In the last six months, they were able to witness a gradual change in the monthly current bills.