Andhra Pradesh police organize special drive to reach out to people in Ongole

As part of the ‘Public Police Participation Week’ in Prakasam, the police have ensured more visibility and transparency in policing.

Published: 10th June 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 07:54 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district police during their initiative of ‘Public Police Participation Week’ have reached out to the general public and made local communities partners in crime control and prevention.

The police have successfully adopted the community policing initiative to get a better understanding of people’s concerns and remove any mistrust associated with conventional policing. As part of the initiative, the police have ensured more visibility and transparency in policing. All the police officers in the district regularly visited villages to build rapport with the people.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal launched the new initiative of involving citizens in police station inspections. During inspection of Ongole One Town police station, the SP interacted with people and received complaints and suggestions from them for better policing.

During this week, the police organised awareness meets and rallies on road safety. By roping in voluntary organisations in the road safety awareness drive, helmets were distributed to two-wheeler riders.

Riding a motorcycle in crowded junctions and on the outskirts of the district headquarters town, the SP got an insight into traffic problem and initiated remedial measures. Bus and train passengers were enlightened about the modus operandi of pickpockets and other offenders, who adopt various attention diversion techniques to make good escape with valuables.

The police also visited banks all over the district and explained in detail about OTP, ATM frauds and cyber crime. They also organised live demos and screened short films at the banks on the modus operandi of cyber fraudsters. The security at places of worship was also reviewed as part of the initiative.

‘Public Police Participation Week’

The ‘Public Police Participation Week’ initiative of SP Siddharth Kaushal has evoked a tremendous response from people in Prakasam district. As part of the initiative, the police have ensured more visibility and transparency in policing. The special drive has helped police win people’s trust by developing rapport with them.

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Police Public Police Participation Week Ongole

