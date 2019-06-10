Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to recruit 600 drivers in East Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will recruit 600 drivers in East Godavari Region, said APSRTC Vizianagaram Zonal Executive Director P Krishnamohan.

During a two-day visit to East Godavari district, he inspected the bus depot in the city on Saturday and Sunday and held a review meeting with officials. He directed the officials to focus on improving passenger amenities at RTC bus stations.

“The RTC is incurring heavy losses in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. On the other hand, East Godavari is earning profit of around `15 crore. At this point, our main focus is on school buses as schools will reopen on June 12.

There is an acute shortage of drivers in East Godavari and to solve this, we have decided to recruit 600 drivers within a month in order to fill the vacant posts,” he said.

RTC Regional Manager KS Brahmananada Reddy, Rajamahendravaram depot manager T Peddiraju, eight East Godavari RTC depot managers and other officials attended the review meeting.