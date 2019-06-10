Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to recruit 600 drivers in East Godavari

An acute shortage of drivers in East Godavari and to solve this, we have decided to recruit 600 drivers within a month.

Published: 10th June 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will recruit 600 drivers in East Godavari Region, said APSRTC Vizianagaram Zonal Executive Director P Krishnamohan.

During a two-day visit to East Godavari district, he inspected the bus depot in the city on Saturday and Sunday and held a review meeting with officials. He directed the officials to focus on improving passenger amenities at RTC bus stations.

“The RTC is incurring heavy losses in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. On the other hand, East Godavari is earning profit of around `15 crore. At this point, our main focus is on school buses as schools will reopen on June 12.

ALSO READ: APSRTC merger with government on cards after Jagan takes charge as Andhra Pradesh CM

There is an acute shortage of drivers in East Godavari and to solve this, we have decided to recruit 600 drivers within a month in order to fill the vacant posts,” he said.

RTC Regional Manager KS Brahmananada Reddy, Rajamahendravaram depot manager T Peddiraju, eight  East Godavari RTC depot managers and other officials attended the review meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation East Godavari APSRTC Andhra jobs Andhra Pradesh jobs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp