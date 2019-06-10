Guntur railway station is more passenger friendly now

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The SCR has formulated an action plan to make railway stations more passenger-friendly. As part of it, a guidance system has been put in place at Guntur railway station in which entry and exit points are being numbered and directions to platforms and major landmarks of the city are being put up on the foot-over-bridges.

“Guntur railway station handles around 43,000 passengers every day and has multiple entry and exit gates on both sides. The main entrance located at Railpet side is known as Guntur Government Hospital gate in common parlance. It leads to platform number 1. This entrance has been named as terminal-I and has gate numbers 1 to 7. The entrance on the rear side, also known as Arundalpet side, has been named as terminal-II,” Guntur railway division senior divisional commercial manager D Vasudeva Reddy said.

Works are underway for extension of platform number 8 and 9 to accommodate new trains in at the railway station. Officials have put up directional boards on the station premises for guidance to passengers.