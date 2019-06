By Express News Service

GUNTUR: R Jayalakshmi, a 2006 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as the new Guntur Rural District Superintendent of Police (SP) here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the new SP said that she will accord top priority to curb crime against women.“Guntur is in capital region Amaravati. Hence, tight security has to be ensured at Secretariat, Assembly and other important places,” she said.