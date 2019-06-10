Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lotus will bloom in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in 2024, say BJP leaders

Published: 10th June 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The BJP leaders have exuded confidence that the lotus will bloom in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2024. Speaking at the Praja Dhanyavada Sabha at Renigunta on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that the Prime Minister had inducted him into the Central Cabinet as a representative of the Telugu States.

He hoped that the BJP will emerge as an alternative to ruling YSRCP in AP.  Kishan Reddy said that he will tour Telugu States to instil confidence among party cadre.

He said that the Centre is committed to the development of AP.MLC Somu Veerraju said that the people of AP taught a lesson to TDP in the elections for its corrupt practices. Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao appealed to the party cadre to gear up for the ensuing local body elections in the State.

Former Union Minister and BJP Mahila Morcha in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to misguide the people on Special Category Status, which is a closed chapter. She also advised him to lead the State on the path of development with the help of Centre. Telangana BJP State president K Lakshman appealed to the people to have faith in the BJP for the development of AP.

BJP Telangana Andhra Pradesh

