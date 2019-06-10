Home States Andhra Pradesh

People rejoice as two Kurnool MLAs inducted into Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan's Cabinet

People thanked AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for rendering justice to Kurnool which was neglected by the previous government.

Published: 10th June 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: People of Kurnool district are in a jubilant mood as two MLAs were inducted into Jagan’s Cabinet. They thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for rendering justice to Kurnool which was neglected by the previous government. Dhone MLA Buggana Rajendranath Reddy was allocated Finance and Planning and Legislative Affairs, while Alur MLA Gummanur Jayaram was made Minister for Labour, Employment and Training and Factories.

Buggana served as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman during the previous government led by N Chandrababu Naidu. He had time and again highlighted the financial impropriety committed by the TDP government.

Buggana is a native of Bethamcherla. He is an engineering graduate. After completing engineering, he was elected sarpanch. He contested the 2019 general elections and won the Dhone seat with a majority of 1,00,845 votes against TDP rival KE Pratap. Buggana also defeated Pratap in the 2014 general elections. Jayaram won the Alur seat in 2014 and 2019. He belongs to Valmiki community.

Warm welcome accorded to Avanthi

A warm welcome was accorded to Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao who arrived here on Sunday after he was inducted as Minister in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet. Addressing a meeting organised at Central Park here to felicitate him, the Minister said he would strive for the overall development of the city, particularly on tourism front.

ALSO READ: Avanthi Srinivasa Rao finds place in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

He said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had created history by inducting five Deputy Chief Ministers belonging to SC, ST, BC, Kapu and Minority communities. The people had given a massive mandate to YSRC and the CM was adopting a cautious approach. The YSRC government would ensure transparency in governance. A large number of party leaders and workers greeted Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

