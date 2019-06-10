Rajamahendravaram Central jail sets up Rs 4 crore petrol pump

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:A Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) petrol pump set up by Rajamahendravaram Central Jail was inaugurated by Srinivasa Rao, DIG, prisons, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that this was the second largest petrol pump set up by the prisons department in the State. The petrol pump was set up at a cost of Rs 4 crore on one acre of land opposite the Central Jail. It will be run by 60 prisoners who work in three shifts, he said.

The new petrol pump will house a sweet shop, an ATM, a bakery and a coffee stall. A car wash system is also being planned on the petrol pump premises. There are two petrol pumps managed by jail authorities in Rajamahendravaram and one each in Dharmavaram, Ongole, Penugonda and Visakhapatnam.

The petrol pump near the traffic police station has a turnover of Rs 24 lakh a day, the DIG said. Jail Superintendent PG Sairam Prakash, HPCL area manager Prasad and others were also present on the occasion.