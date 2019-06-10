'TDP played a constructive role of opposition for 15 years': Venkateswarlu Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: TDP district general secretary Chejarla Venkateswarlu Reddy has appealed to the party cadre to gear up for local body elections. Speaking to the party workers at the constituency-level meeting in Kovur on Sunday, Venkateswarlu said that they have to respect the verdict of the public at all times.

“The TDP leaders and activists should work efficiently so as to strengthen the party in the district. Even though TDP was formed 37 years ago, the party was in power for 22 years."

"The TDP played a constructive role of opposition for 15 years. TDP workers have to strive to resolve the issues being faced by the public,” he said.