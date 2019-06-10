Veteran Gandhian and BCT founder Dr BV Parameswara Rao passes away at 86

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dr BV Parameswara Rao (86), founder of the NGO Bhagavatula Charitable Trust (BCT), who played a key role in spearheading numerous developmental programmes to transform several villages of Visakhapatnam district into comfortable places, passed away here in the early hours of Sunday.

He is survived by wife Kalyani Bhagavatula, four children, their spouses and grandchildren. He slipped into coma following a seizure on May 29 and had since been battling for life. He was surrounded by family and well wishers during his last hours.

Dr Rao is considered a phenomenon and a true Gandhian who was respected by distinguished thinkers and administrators including prime ministers, governors and others. His initiatives in the villages of Andhra Pradesh transformed into a movements having a profound impact on a large number of people. He continues to motivate the youth across the world to think about the development of India.

As he carried the dream of becoming a school teacher since childhood, he returned to his village Dimili in AP in 1967, after getting his Ph.D in Nuclear Science at the prestigious Penn State University, USA. He brought in community participation to bring a school to his native land.

The school still provides easy access to education for many students across 10 villages. This marked the beginning of many more projects like employment generation through salt pans near the sea coast, farmers’ cooperative etc., which, in turn. led to the formation of Bhagavatula Charitable Trust (BCT).

Founded on November 11, 1976, the NGO took up several programmes for men, women and children to enable them to prosper and lead better lives with self-sustaining livelihood. ESL Narasimhan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, many district leaders and higher officials conveyed their deep sorrow on the demise of Dr Rao and paid tributes to him.

The pioneering efforts of Dr Rao have won him and the organisation, recognition across the world. His services were also sought by the World Bank and for various programmes by the Government of India including the National Literacy Mission, All India Khadi and Village Industries Board, National Institute of Rural Development, National Waste Land Development Board etc.

Having motivated thousands of people with his unique ideology, this leader will deeply be missed and dearly remembered.