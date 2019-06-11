Andhra Pradesh first Cabinet meet gives seal of approval to CM Jagan’s poll sops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s first-ever Cabinet meeting on Monday after assuming power, lasting for nearly six hours, took a slew of key decision to implement the promises made in the YSR Congress election manifesto.

On the occasion, Jagan Mohan Reddy cautioned his cabinet colleagues against indulging in corruption and warned of dismissing from the Cabinet those found guilty.

“The Chief Minister told us that his assurance that there would not be any Cabinet reshuffle for first two-and-a-half years does not mean that the term of ministers is guaranteed. Ministers will be dismissed from the Cabinet if any allegation of corruption against them are proved in an enquiry,” said Perni Venkataramaiah, Minister for Information and Public Relations, while briefing media on cabinet decisions.

The Chief Minister already discussed with the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court the proposal to constitute a judicial commission to ensure transparency in awarding tenders, he added.

In the meeting, several decisions like Rythu Bharosa, under which Rs 12,500 will be paid to each farmer, 27 per cent interim relief to government employees, enhancement of honorarium of Asha workers from Rs 3000 to Rs 10,000, regularisation of contract workers, announced earlier by Jagan, were ratified.

A slew of new sops were also announced, including payment of Rs 18,000 monthly salary to sanitation workers, Rs 10,000 honorarium to resource persons of MEPMA and SERP and enhancement of honorarium to Anganwadis and home guards by Rs 1000 more than what is being paid in Telangana. This means, they will now get Rs 11,500 honorarium. The Cabinet, in principle, agreed to scrap the Contributory Pensions Scheme (CPS) and constituted a committee headed by the Finance Minister to work out modalities. It also agreed, in principal, for merger of the APSRTC with government.

ALSO READ: Centre asks Andhra to not revisit PPAs signed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Notwithstanding the advice of the Central government, the Cabinet decided to review power purchase agreements made so far. It was also decided to scrap all the outsourcing agencies and consultancies. “All nominated committees are scrapped henceforth and the process of removing the TTD Trust Board constituted by the TDP government is also underway,” the minister said.

The Cabinet fixed graduation as the qualification for village volunteers, intermediate for ward volunteers in urban areas and Class X for those in tribal areas. They henceforth will play a key role in implementation of government welfare scheme, which will be launched on August 15.

It was decided to supply ration consisting of quality rice in 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg bags along with 5-6 essential commodities, at the doorstep of households through village volunteers.

The Cabinet decided to set up Andhra Pradesh Rythu Commission, headed by the Chief Minister, to ensure agriculture development, welfare of farmers, price stabilisation, etc. Interest-free loans, payment of pending input subsidy of Rs 2,000 crore, allocation of Rs 2,000 crore to Calamity Relief Fund and setting up of Rs 3,000-crore market stabilisation fund were the other decisions taken by the Cabinet.

It was also decided to launch Amma Vodi programme, a promise made by Jagan during Praja Sankalpa Yatra on January 26.

Under the scheme, every woman who sends her children to school, will get Rs 15,000 and possession of white ration card is the only eligibility criterion.

The Cabinet decided to constitute a State Education Regulation Commission to fix school fee and also a Education Reforms Committee. “Measures will be taken to ensure 25 reservation of seats in private schools for poor and middle class students as mandated by the Right to Education Act,” the minister said. The Cabinet meeting also decided to deposit Rs 1,150 crore with the High Court for repayment to AgriGold depositors.

ALSO READ: On day one as CM, Jagan Mohan showers sops on Andhra employees, scribes

CM showers sops on various sections

Cabinet takes some key decisions relating to implementation of YSRC’s electoral promises. A detailed examination of Cabinet decisions sector-wise.

Agri, co-op sectors

Rythu Bharosa Scheme, one of the Navarathnas promised by Jagan Mohan Reddy, will be implemented from October 15. Under the scheme, each farmer will get Rs 12,500. Anywhere between 50 lakh to 60 lakh farmers in the State will be benefited. Measures will be taken to see that banks do not adjust that amount to pending dues. If needed, cheques will be paid through PACs. A committee with finance, agriculture and municipal administration ministers will work out the modalities.

AP Rythu Commission will be constituted for the progress of agriculture sector, farmer welfare and price stabilisation. CM will be the chairman of the Commission and it will have 6-7 members including farmers’ representatives.

YSR interest-free loans

Under the scheme, crop loans free of interest

will be given. The government will pay the interest to the banks on farmers’ behalf. It will have an understanding with the banks for

the purpose. Further, the scheme will be implemented by village volunteers.

Input subsidy

The pending input subsidy from 2014 till 2018, which amounts to Rs 2,000 crore will be paid to the farmers. Calamity Relief Fund with Rs 2,000 crore and Market Stabilization Fund with Rs 3,000 crore

Free borewells: Govt will purchase 200 rigs,

one each for 175 Assembly constituencies

and 25 Parliamentary constituencies

Rythu Bima (Crop Insurance): Government will pay the premiums for the crop insurance and at the same time will facilitate in settling the claims in case of losses due to calamities

Livestock insurance: Government will pay premium for livestock insurance to the farmers for maximum of five animals. For country breed of milch animals, insurance amount will be Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 for hybrids. Implementation of the same in Gujarat

and Haryana to be studied.

Cooperative Sugar factories will be revived. Groundnut seeds to farmers in Anantapur and Kurnool districts to be distributed in 48 hours

Health Sector

MLAs to be made chairman of hospital development committees

New 108 and 104 vehicles to be procured and time of arrival after distress call to be 20 minutes. Every mandal to have one 108 and 104 vehicle

Aarogyasri scheme to be improved and more health ailments to be included. Facility to sget treatment in others states under the scheme

New sand policy

The govt will come up with a new sand policy. A decision will be taken in the next Cabinet meeting. The existing policy has been scrapped

Agrigold

Govt to deposit Rs 1,150 crore with

the High Court to repay amount to AgriGold depositors. The court to be requested for release of AgriGold properties and they will be auctioned

Employees’ welfare

27 per cent Interim Relief to govt to be implemented from July 1. As many as 4.24 lakh employees will get the benefit

Contributory Pension Scheme to be scrapped. A panel headed by the Finance Minister will work out modalities

Contract Employees to be regularised

Sanitation workers in all departments to be paid Rs 18,000 per month

Resource persons, animators of MEPMA and SERP to be paid

Rs 10,000 honorarium.

Enhancement of honorarium to Anganwadis and Home Guards by Rs 1,000 more than what is being paid in Telangana. This means, they will now get Rs 11,500 as honorarium



Asha workers’ honorarium enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. For those working in tribal areas, it is enhanced from Rs 400 to Rs 4,000

Village Volunteers

The scheme will be launched on August 15. Graduation will be the qualification for ward volunteers, Intermediate for village volunteers and Class X for those in tribal areas.

Social Welfare

Amma Vodi programme to be launched on January 26. Under the scheme every woman sending her children to school will get Rs 15,000 and white ration card is the only eligibility criteria

It was decided to supply ration consisting of quality rice in 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg packs along with 5 to 6 essential commodities. It will be delivered at the doorstep by village volunteers

Power Agreements

Against the advice of the Central government, it was decided to go for the review of all the power purchase agreements made so far. It was also decided to scrap all the outsourcing agencies and consultancies.

Energy dept asked to come out with an action plan for implementing 9-hr free power in day time for farmers

Education sector

Existing situation of 40,000 government schools in the State to be photographed first to study requirement. Measures will be taken for implementation of 25% quota for poor students in private schools as stipulated in the RTE Act