Andhra and Telangana Governor Narasimhan on his way out? New governors likely for Telugu states

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted congratulating her on her appointment as AP Governor, which he later deleted.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attend the Iftar feast organised by Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attend the Iftar feast organised by Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan may finally be on his way out. Reliable sources told TNIE that the Central government has decided to appoint new Governors for both the States and the names of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for Andhra and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for Telangana have almost been finalised. However, Sushma Swaraj denied her appointment as AP Governor.

Her response came after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted congratulating her on her appointment as AP Governor, which he later deleted. Sushma Swaraj, in her tweet, said, “I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External Affairs.  This was enough for Twitter to  appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.”

The information came on a day when Narasimhan called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Emerging from the meeting, the Governor was his usual self, terming it a courtesy call and expressing hope that the two States would sort out pending issues amicably. To queries from the media, he replied he had informed Shah of the political situation in both the States.

The sources said Narasimhan could either be shifted to another State or simply be relieved after the Parliament Session, which commences on June 17 and wraps up by July 26. There is also the possibility of moving him by July 1st itself.

Narasimhan already has the distinction of being the longest serving Governor in the country. He has been holding the Constitutional post for almost 13 years if his stint in Chhattisgarh is also considered.

He was appointed Governor of the undivided Andhra Pradesh in December, 2009 and was made the common Governor of Telangana and Andhra after the State division in 2014.

The AP Reorganisation Act 2014 says on and from the appointed day, the Governor of the existing State of Andhra Pradesh shall be the Governor for both the successor States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for such period as may be determined by the President.

The Modi government stuck to him as he had overseen the division of the State and was seen as playing a key role in ensuring that relations between the two new States were smooth.

Nonetheless, the sources pointed out that the Modi government is none too pleased with the soft corner the Governor allegedly has towards Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.“The recent political developments in Telangana (merger of the Congress Legislature Party with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) could well be the last straw. The Centre also doesn’t seem to be happy with the way he allocated buildings belonging to AP to Telangana,” the sources observed.

As for his successor,  it is certain that this time there will be separate Governors for the two States. Former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s name is also said to be in the reckoning for the post of AP Governor. Similarly, BJP veterans Uma Bharti and Bandaru Dattatreya’s names were also considered, sources said, adding that “Kiran Bedi is most likely to be appointed Governor for Telangana.

Bedi could prove to be quite a handful for K Chandrasekhar Rao as the BJP is keen on emerging as the main opposition in Telangana by 2024.”Her proactive approach has raised the hackles of Chief Minister Narayanasamy time and again.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Telangana Telangana Governor Andhra Pradesh Governor Sushma Swaraj Kiran Bedi

