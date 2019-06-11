Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh students and parents decry senior secondary examination results’ delay

The senior secondary examination results declared in Andhra Pradesh were withheld on suspicion of mass copying during the exam.

Published: 11th June 2019 09:32 AM

Protest, strike

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Raising concern over delay in declaration of results, hundreds of students and their parents staged a protest at the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) office in Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) building on Monday.

Thousands of students appeared for the senior secondary examination in April and the results were declared on June 6 in Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana.

However, the results declared in Andhra Pradesh were withheld on suspicion of mass copying during the exam. Parents allege that this is a repeated issue as the organisation withhold results every year.
There were around 3,000 students, who appeared for the examination in Visakhapatnam.

