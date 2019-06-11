Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh sub inspector assaults petrol pump worker, probe ordered 

A worker of Om Namah Shivaya fuel outlet was allegedly assaulted by Nizampatnam Sub-Inspector on June 8 for refusing to fill the tank of a police jeep.

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A worker of Om Namah Shivaya fuel outlet was allegedly assaulted by Nizampatnam Sub-Inspector on June 8 for refusing to fill the tank of a police jeep. The incident came to light on Monday when the fuel outlet workers staged a protest demanding action against the Nizampatnam Sub-Inspector for his ‘highhandedness’.

According to workers, a police team on bandobast duty went to the petrol pump in a jeep and asked the staff to fill the tank. Sk Imran refused to fill the tank and urged the police to get permission from the outlet owners Kanna Prasad or Indra as there are old dues from them.

The police who failed to contact the outlet owners over phone,  asked the worker to fill the tank. But he refused.

ALSO READ: Rajamahendravaram Central jail sets up Rs 4 crore petrol pump

Angered by the refusal, SI Rambabu allegedly attacked Imran. The worker was also forcibly dragged to the police station located opposite the fuel outlet.Having learnt about the incident, Imran’s relatives went to the police station to enquire about the matter.

The SI allegedly threatened them. The CCTV cameras at the fuel outlet recorded the entire incident. Left with no option, Imran and his relatives complained to the police higher-ups against SI and demanded action for his highhandedness.

Bapatla Sub-Division DSP A Srinivasa Rao said, “We are conducting an inquiry against the Sub-Inspector of Nizampatnam by collecting evidence and verifying CCTC camera footage based on a complaint lodged by the petrol pump worker.”

The DSP said Nizampatnam police regularly get petrol for their vehicles from the outlet in front of the police station. Though Imran was taken to the police station, he was released soon after the incident, the DSP said.

