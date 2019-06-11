Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam schools still lie in shambles after Cyclones Titli and Fani

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Schools in Srikakulam district, where cyclones Titli and Fani left a trail of devastation, are awaiting restoration works even as only two days are left for their reopening.

After Titli lashed Srikakulam last October, the water connection at a school in Seethanagaram of Santabommali mandal was damaged, forcing students to bring water from their homes. Many of them are accommodated in other classrooms as the roof was destroyed. Similar is the situation at schools in Nagarampalli (Vajrapukotturu mandal) and Donkuru (Ichchapuram) which are reeling under the after-effects of Cyclone Fani.

While 98 schools were destroyed due to Titli-imapct, Fani destroyed 32 in the district, where more than 2.5 lakh students are enrolled in 3,285 schools. However, only 60 per cent of restoration works have completed so far.

“As much as Rs 6.48 crore is being spent on the restoration of 98 schools. Their management have been asked to carry out minor works from the school development grants,” Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Project Officer Sreenivasa Rao said, adding Rs 1.15 crore was being spent on construction of toilets in 61 schools.

Another SSA official attributed this delay to the delay in payment of bills to contractors which is done through computerised financial management system.“No classes will be held in buildings damaged by cyclones. Officials concerned on Monday were directed to ensure that drinking water is made available at all schools before they reopen. All restoration works will be completed in a week’s time,” district education officer M Sairam told TNIE.