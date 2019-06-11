Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu faults Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan for ‘scrapping’ TDP government projects

On the decision of the government to review the Power Purchase Agreements, Naidu wanted the government not to create obstacles for the investments coming to the State.

Published: 11th June 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the Jagan government for its reported decision to scrap works of irrigation projects and Amaravati, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said it was unfair to stop the works of projects that are useful for the people. He said development works should not be hampered when the government changes.

He was speaking at a meeting with party leaders at his residence in Undavalli near here on Monday.
Referring to the statements of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he will felicitate officials if they reveal details of corruption in projects, Naidu felt that the allegations of corruption levelled by Jagan in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition were proved wrong with his fresh statements.

ALSO READ: Centre asks Andhra to not revisit PPAs signed by Chandrababu Naidu government

The TDP government had taken up the projects launched during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on a priority basis, completed some of them and brought the remaining to final stages, he claimed and added that it was unfair to stop project works by levelling baseless allegations of corruption.

Describing Amaravati as a self financing project, where Rs 50,000 crore worth infrastructure works are going on despite noncooperation from the Centre, he said the State govt has created uncertainty over the capital works. 

On the decision of the government to review the Power Purchase Agreements, Naidu said the Union Secretary (Renewable Energy) had raised objection to any such move and wanted the government not to create obstacles for the investments coming to the State. Maintaining that the TDP will extend all cooperation to the government as a constructive opposition, he said party will always stand by the people.

