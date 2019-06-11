Mystery shrouds death of Andhra Pradesh woman and her two kids, in-laws taken into custody

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A woman and her two children were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Annavaram Mandal on Monday. According to the police, Sushma Rajyalakshmi (26) of Vizianagaram district was married to Thallapureddy Ramesh (34) of Annavaram seven years ago. The couple got two children Satwik (5) and Yevan (1).

Rajyalakshmi’s in-laws who went to temple in the morning, found their daughter-in-law and grandchildren dead when they returned home and informed the matter to her relatives over phone.

They told Rajyalakshmi’s relatives that she committed suicide by hanging herself. It was alleged that Ramesh’s parents used to harass Rajyalakshmi demanding additional dowry. Rajyalaxmi’s parents suspected the involvement of Ramesh and his parents in the killing of their daughter and grandchildren. A case was registered. Annavaram police took the in-laws of Rajyalakshmi into custody.