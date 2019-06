South Central Railways will run four special trains from Secunderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SCR will run four special trains between Secunderabad and Kakinada Town and Secunderabad and Srikakulam Road.

Train no. 07053 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 7.30 pm on June 21 and arrive Kakinada Town at 8.30 am next day.

Train no. 07054 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad special will depart Kakinada Town at 8.45 pm on June 23 and arrive Secunderabad at 8 am next day.

Train no. 07026 Secunderabad-Srikakulam Road special will depart Secunderabad at 7.30 pm on June 17 and arrive Srikakulam Road at 11.15 am next day.

Train no. 07025 Srikakulam Road-Secunderabad special will depart Srikakulam Road at 2.30 pm on June 18.