Three admitted to Kakinada hospital after TDP workers attack YSRC partymen

KAKINADA: YSR Congress and TDP workers clashed at B Kothuru village in Pithapuram mandal on Sunday night. According to information, some YSRC workers attended a local festival at Chebrolu village in Gollaprolu.

TDP workers attacked them at B Kothuru while they were returning home. Three persons were injured in the attack. They were admitted to Kakinada hospital.