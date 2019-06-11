Three admitted to Kakinada hospital after TDP workers attack YSRC partymen
YSR Congress and TDP workers clashed during a local festival at B Kothuru village in Pithapuram Mandal leaving three people injured.
Published: 11th June 2019 08:25 AM | Last Updated: 11th June 2019 12:02 PM
KAKINADA: YSR Congress and TDP workers clashed at B Kothuru village in Pithapuram mandal on Sunday night. According to information, some YSRC workers attended a local festival at Chebrolu village in Gollaprolu.
TDP workers attacked them at B Kothuru while they were returning home. Three persons were injured in the attack. They were admitted to Kakinada hospital.