YSRC, TDP workers clash in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, seven injured

YSRC workers attacked TDP men with sticks and hurled stones and the TDP workers retaliated at Petlurivaripalem village in Narasaraopet Mandal.

Published: 11th June 2019

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An old dispute led to a clash between YSR Congress and TDP workers at Petlurivaripalem village in Narasaraopet Mandal on Monday.

According to villagers, YSRC workers attacked TDP men with sticks and hurled stones. The TDP workers retaliated. Narasaraopet rural SI Venkateswara Rao said seven persons were injured in the clash.

Narasaraopet Rural CI M Chinna Mallaiah visited the village and reviewed the law and order situation. A police picket was set up in the village to thwart further clashes. Cases were registered against both groups.

