Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary visits Tirupati, prays for good rains 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Tuesday morning. He was accompanied by his wife Sowmya and family.

Temple priests gave him Vedasirvachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju presented him with Theertha Prasadams and a laminated photo of the Lord. Later, he offered prayers to Goddess Padmavati in Tiruchanoor.

In a brief interaction with media persons in Tirumala, Subramanyam said he was lucky to have come for darshan of Lord Venkateswara again. “I feel immensely lucky to have his darshan again. I prayed to Him to bless the State with peace and harmony and good rains,” he said.