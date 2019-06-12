Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to meet JAC leaders today after APSRTC merger with government possibility

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday invited Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders of APSRTC for talks. The meeting will be held at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at 10 a.m on Wednesday.

The JAC leaders maintained that they will announce their future course of action after their talks with the Chief Minister. The JAC also welcomed the Cabinet decision to constitute two separate panels to look into the possibility of merging the corporation with the government. Meanwhile, the second round of talks held between the JAC and RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director NV Surendra Babu at RTC House here on Tuesday yielded positive results. JAC convener P Damodar Rao said the management had agreed to implement 26 demands out of the 27 mentioned in the strike notice.