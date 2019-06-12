Andhra Pradesh couple commit suicide due to debt burden 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A couple committed suicide by consuming pesticide at their residence in Durgi village in Guntur district on Tuesday.

According to Gurazala DSP K Srihari, the deceased were Balusu Venkata Appa Rao (40) and Sudha Vani (34). Probe revealed Venkata Appa Rao, who ran a garment store at his house, had taken a loan of Rs 40 lakh and gave Rs 1 crore surety for another person.

He had also bought 15-acre land at Durgi. Police suspect Appa Rao might have consumed pesticide as he was haunted by doubts if the person to whom he had given surety would be able to repay the amount or not.

His wife Sudha might have committed suicide after seeing her husband dead.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000