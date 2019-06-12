Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh couple commit suicide due to debt burden 

The victim might have consumed pesticide as he was haunted by doubts if the person to whom he had given surety would be able to repay the amount.

Published: 12th June 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

debt

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A couple committed suicide by consuming pesticide at their residence in Durgi village in Guntur district on Tuesday. 

According to Gurazala DSP K Srihari, the deceased were Balusu Venkata Appa Rao (40) and Sudha Vani (34). Probe revealed Venkata Appa Rao, who ran a garment store at his house, had taken a loan of Rs 40 lakh and gave Rs 1 crore surety for another person. 

He had also bought 15-acre land at Durgi. Police suspect Appa Rao might have consumed pesticide as he was haunted by doubts if the person to whom he had given surety would be able to repay the amount or not. 

His wife Sudha might have committed suicide after seeing her husband dead.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh suicide Andhra Pradesh couple suicide couple suicide debt burden Andhra Pradesh debt burden

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp