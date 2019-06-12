Home States Andhra Pradesh

Even before the government started, TDP started resorting to baseless allegations, says, YSRC leader

YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu told that Chandrababu Naidu seems to be afraid that his and TDP’s corruption will be exposed

Published: 12th June 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu (C)

YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu (C) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu on Tuesday hit back at Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and dismissed them as baseless allegations. 

Speaking to mediapersons here, he reminded the TDP chief that Jagan became the Chief Minister only 10 days ago and the full-fledged government was formed only on June 8. “For the last 10 days, the Chief Minister has been taking stock of the situation department-wise and in the first Cabinet meeting, he made his priorities clear while delegating responsibilities to his ministers. Even before the government started functioning in a full-fledged manner, the Opposition started resorting to baseless allegations,” he said. 

He advised Naidu to introspect before levelling allegations against the Jagan government. Stating that the people were hailing the new government’s decisions, Ummareddy said unable to digest it, Naidu was resorting to baseless allegations. “He seems to be afraid that his and TDP’s corruption will be exposed,” he alleged. The Polavaram project and the capital city projects were not reviewed yet, but the TDP chief was already worried. 

‘Praja Vedika? Forget it’ 

On Chandrababu Naidu’s letter as Leader of Opposition to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking allocation of ‘Praja Vedika’ near his house to him, the YSRC leader said it was a big conspiracy of Naidu to have an illegally constructed building regularised. “The very building he has rented for his residence was illegally constructed on the flood plain in violation of the River Conservation Act. He constructed another building at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore near it.  Allocating it to him is no different from regularising it, which will not happen,” he said. 

