RTGS sounds heatwave alert in Andhra Pradesh after monsoon gets delayed

As the south-west monsoon is getting delayed, Real Time Governance Society issued a heatwave alert for Central Coastal Andhra Pradesh.  

Published: 12th June 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 07:21 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the south west monsoon is getting delayed, many parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions for the next few days. 

On Tuesday, the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) issued a heatwave alert for Central Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature in the next three days is likely to touch 43-45 degree Celsius in West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts. 

According to the RTGS report, under the influence of Vayu cyclone in the Arabian Sea, moisture has transposed from high pressure to low pressure area. Under this condition, central and south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience high temperature. 

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds up to 30 to 40 kmph and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next few days. 

On Tuesday, several parts of coastal AP and Rayalaseema recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius. 

The highest temperature of 43.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram, followed by 43.6 degree Celsius at Kavali, 43.5 degree Celsius at Ongole, 43.3 degree Celsius at Amaravati, 42.8 degree Celsius at Nellore, 42.3 degree Celsius at Vijayawada and 42 degree Celsius at Nandigama. 

