Andhra Pradesh government appoints Vijay Kumar as Commissioner of Information and Public Relations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, was on Tuesday appointed the Commissioner, Information and Public Relations and ex officio secretary (General Administration Department).

The government on Tuesday issued orders appointing Vijay Kumar Reddy as the Information Commissioner. Vijay Kumar Reddy came to AP on deputation for a period of two years and reported to the GAD on June 10. After his appointment, Vijay Kumar Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. Meanwhile, incumbent Commissioner S Venkateswar is directed to report to the GAD for further posting.