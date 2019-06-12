Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government appoints Vijay Kumar as Commissioner of Information and Public Relations

Meanwhile, incumbent Commissioner S Venkateswar was directed to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Published: 12th June 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Information and Public Relations Commissioner Vijay Kumar Reddy with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Information and Public Relations Commissioner Vijay Kumar Reddy with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, was on Tuesday appointed the Commissioner, Information and Public Relations and ex officio secretary (General Administration Department).

The government on Tuesday issued orders appointing Vijay Kumar Reddy as the Information Commissioner. Vijay Kumar Reddy came to AP on deputation for a period of two years and reported to the GAD on June 10. After his appointment, Vijay Kumar Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. Meanwhile, incumbent Commissioner S Venkateswar is directed to report to the GAD for further posting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy AP ommissioner of Information Andhra Pradesh Vijay Kumar Andhra Pradesh government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp