Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to attend first Niti Aayog meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be leaving for New Delhi on June 14. He will attend the first meeting of NITI Aayog to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 15. Jagan, it is learnt, will make a pitch for financial assistance to the State from the Centre.

It is likely that Jagan Mohan Reddy will also raise his voice for granting of Special Category Status (SCS) to the State.

Jagan will hold a meeting of his party MPs in Delhi during which the party’s strategy to be adopted in Parliament will be taken.