Andhra Pradesh government's retired officials likely to be part of  irrigation projects probe team

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after announcing that a third-party probe would be ordered into the irrigation projects sanctioned and executed during the previous government’s rule, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has begun consultations with experts to constitute a committee to look into the process followed in tendering and awarding various engineering projects. It is learnt that the officials contacted retired engineers-in-chief and a few retired IAS officials, inviting them to be a part of the committee.

While the officials in the know of things observed that no final decision has been made, they confirmed that a committee of four-six members is expected to be constituted shortly. Names including retired irrigation Engineers-in-Chief (ENCs) B Rosaiah, B Narayana Reddy and others are being examined.

“The committee will be a mix of engineers from different departments as the government intends to examine engineering works in various departments. Besides retired engineering experts, there will also be professors from reputed national institutions. Once the names, which are being examined by the CMO, are finalised, the orders will be issued,” sources explained.

The committee is likely to be given a month or two to examine cost escalation of projects, excess quotation in tendering, if pre-bid qualifications were genuine, if they adhere to guidelines laid and others.

There are about Rs 29,000 crore worth irrigation engineering works which have either been tendered, but have not taken off, or have taken off but haven’t reached 25 per cent progress. According to information, engineering works worth Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore have to be reviewed.

For the record, octaganerian B Rosaiah, along with retired Chief Engineer KV Subba Rao, was also a part of the committee constituted during the TDP rule on awarding projects on nomination basis (GO 22) to expedite project execution. Another name being considered is of former bureaucrat Raymond Peter, who was instrumental in bringing in an Act empowering water users associations.