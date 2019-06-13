Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court gets two new judges 

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the appointment of the two judicial officers as Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court has got two new Judges, taking the total strength of Judges to 13 including the Acting Chief Justice. The two new Judges are Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Matam Venkata Ramana. 

In April, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the appointment of the two judicial officers as Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The names of the judges had been recommended for elevation by the Chief Justice of the erstwhile common High Court for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in September 2018. 

The Collegium has given clearance to the recommendation to elevate the two judicial officers after taking into consideration their service record and seniority. The appointment of the two judges got clearance on Wednesday. Ch Manavendranath Roy is serving as Registrar General in the High court of AP. M Venkata Ramana is serving as District Judge at Kurnool and before the bifurcation of the State, he was presiding over the CBI Court in Hyderabad.

