Andhra Pradesh intermediate students attend classes without revised textbooks

Board of Intermediate Education officials say situation will be resolved in four days after new commissioner of IE takes charge.

Parents accompany kids to a school in Vijayawada after it reopened on Wednesday.

Parents accompany kids to a school in Vijayawada after it reopened on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though new academic session began in junior colleges on Wednesday, textbooks for second year Intermediate students are neither available in the market nor supplied to the institutions. After the revision of second year syllabus, the authorities concerned initially planned to release the course curriculum in the first week of June. However, the plan has seemingly been postponed after the recent IAS reshuffle. 

Kantilal Dande, who was posted as Commissioner of Intermediate Education, is yet to assume charge. Due to unavailability of textbooks, students are compelled to rely on textbooks that follow old syllabus. 

An official with the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) told The New Indian Express: “The new commissioner has not yet assumed charge. Keeping this in view, we are yet to take a decision whether to hold a meeting and then release the new syllabus and textbooks or directly release them in the market. All these issues are likely to be settled in four days and, by Monday, we expect that the new books will reach the students.” 

With this revision, the curriculum will be more focussed on developing communication and creative writing skills in the students, and preparing them for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE and others. The new syllabus has been prepared by an expert committee set up by the Board. It may be noted that the BIE officials had revised the syllabus for first year Intermediate students last year.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh textbooks

