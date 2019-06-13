Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to experience heatwave for two more days: IMD 

Thunderstorm and a short spell of drizzle gave the much-needed respite to the people of Vijayawada from sweltering weather conditions. 

Published: 13th June 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer prepares his land for farming ahead of the Monsoon at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday .

A farmer prepares his land for farming ahead of the Monsoon at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the monsoon has set over Kerala and other parts of the country, heatwave conditions continued to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh where temperatures continue to hover over 45 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue in the State for two more days.

Temperatures above 45 degree Celsius were recorded at many places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts. Guntur and Krishna districts received thundershowers and cool winds in the evening. Thunderstorm and a short spell of drizzle gave the much-needed respite to the people of Vijayawada from sweltering weather conditions. 

According to IMD, Bapatla in Guntur district, Machilipatnam in Krishna district, Kakinada in East Godavari district, Kavali in Nellore district, Narsapur in West Godavari district, Tuni in East Godavari district, Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur district and Vijayawada in Krishna district experienced severe heatwave conditions on Wednesday. At these eight places, maximum temperatures were 5-6.4 degree Celsius above normal. 

Similarly, Nellore, Nandigama, Ongole and Tirupati witnessed moderate heatwave conditions, where maximum temperatures were 3.9-4.9 degree Celsius above normal.  According to the IMD, the maximum temperature of 43.6 0C was recorded in Vijayawada and 43.5 0C in Amaravati.

According to the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the maximum temperature of 46.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Lakshminarsupet of Srikakulam district followed by Deverapalle of West Godavari district (46.2 degree Celsius). Currently, the Upper cyclonic circulation is lying over northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and seen between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. As a result, the State may experience thunderstorm activity from June 15.

