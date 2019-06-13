Andhra Pradesh's International AP Paper Mill has tax dues of Rs 85 lakh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: International AP Paper Mill in Rajamahendravaram Rural has not paid tax dues amounting to Rs 85 lakh to the local panchayat office in Kateru for the last three years, allegedly. According to sources, the authorities have now decided to knock on court’s door, as they said they were not getting any response from the paper mill.

As per information, International AP Paper Mill occupies properties in 3.5 acres under panchayat office’s jurisdiction, in addition to the area for employee quarters. The management initially had to pay Rs 1 crore in taxes for the financial years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19, in addition to Rs 39 lakh for the staff quarters.

However, after land reevaluation, the final amount was reduced by Rs 15 lakh. Post deduction, the panchayat officials sent notices to the management but received no response.

“We have sent them several notices over the past three years but to no avail. Higher officials have instructed us to approach the court and collect the dues. We have to oblige to the instructions as we are unable to undertake developmental activities in the village due to paucity of funds,” said Hanumantha Rao, panchayat secretary. The mill authorities were not available for comment.