Andhra Pradesh family goes to court against panchayat decision, faces ‘social boycott’ from villagers

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A family of Payna village in Pedapudi Mandal in East Godavari is allegedly facing social boycott for refusing to accept the verdict given by the panchayat in a land dispute case.

Vulise Subbarao said his land was illegally occupied by the locals on the pretext of community development.

When he objected, they said that the site belonged to the entire village. Unsatisfied with the panchayat’s verdict, he approached the court seeking justice.

The village leaders, after feeling humiliated by Subbarao’s decision, asked local traders not to sell groceries to his family, he alleged. Pedapudi Sub Inspector V Suresh said the issue was being looked into.