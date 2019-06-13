Andhra Pradesh family goes to court against panchayat decision, faces ‘social boycott’ from villagers
A family of Payna village in Pedapudi Mandal in East Godavari, unsatisfied with the panchayat’s verdict approached the court seeking justice.
Published: 13th June 2019 09:30 AM | Last Updated: 13th June 2019 11:22 AM | A+A A-
KAKINADA: A family of Payna village in Pedapudi Mandal in East Godavari is allegedly facing social boycott for refusing to accept the verdict given by the panchayat in a land dispute case.
Vulise Subbarao said his land was illegally occupied by the locals on the pretext of community development.
When he objected, they said that the site belonged to the entire village. Unsatisfied with the panchayat’s verdict, he approached the court seeking justice.
The village leaders, after feeling humiliated by Subbarao’s decision, asked local traders not to sell groceries to his family, he alleged. Pedapudi Sub Inspector V Suresh said the issue was being looked into.